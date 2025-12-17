GMDA plans five model junctions to curb traffic violations in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to identify five model junctions in coordination with the traffic police and introduce engineering and enforcement interventions to make them free of traffic violations, officials said on Tuesday. The junctions will be finalised with traffic police, focusing on pedestrian safety, speed regulation and smoother movement across busy crossings. (HT Archive)

GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said the authority will undertake infrastructure upgrades at the identified junctions, including proper lane markings, pedestrian crossings, traffic signage and installation of speed limit boards. CCTV cameras installed at these junctions will also be effectively utilised for enforcement of traffic rules, he said.

The directions were issued by Meena while chairing a meeting with officers of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) to deliberate on measures to optimise Gurugaman city bus services and strengthen traffic discipline across key junctions in the city.

GMDA officials said the five model junctions will be finalised after consultations with the traffic police department. “Our priority is to make commuting in Gurugram easier, safer and more reliable for every citizen. By optimising city bus routes, upgrading the Gurugaman app to keep passengers informed and developing model, violation-free junctions, we aim to ensure that robust public transport services and improved traffic management enhance daily commuting experiences for everyone in the city,” Meena said.

During the meeting, the GMDA CEO said Gurugram City Bus Service Ltd should optimise the 21 routes on which it currently operates 150 buses to improve operational efficiency and commuter convenience. He instructed officials to collate and analyse comprehensive data on passenger volumes, ridership patterns, peak-hour demand and route performance to guide the optimisation exercise.

Meena also noted that 100 new electric buses are expected to be inducted into the GMCBL fleet in the near future. In view of the expansion, he directed officials to identify new routes for city bus services, including emerging and fast-developing corridors such as the Dwarka Expressway area, to ensure wider coverage and improved last-mile connectivity.

The GMDA CEO further directed that the Gurugram Bus App be upgraded to make it more user-friendly and passenger-centric. He said regular commuters should be looped in and their feedback incorporated so that the app provides clear and accurate information on bus timings, route duration, routes covered and other essential travel details.