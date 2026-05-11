GMDA plans service road along the master sector road dividing Sect 102 and Sect 102A

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to construct a service road and cycle track along the master sector road dividing Sector 102 and Sector 102A, officials said, adding that a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared and tenders will be floated after approval from the competent authority. The nearly two-kilometre-long master sector road connects the area with the Dwarka Expressway and separates Sector 102 from Sector 102A. (HT Archive)

The nearly two-kilometre-long master sector road connects the area with the Dwarka Expressway and separates Sector 102 from Sector 102A. Officials said the stretch has witnessed increased vehicular and pedestrian movement after four to five large condominiums along the road became occupied.

Residents said around 3,000 families are now residing in societies along the corridor, leading to a rise in traffic and prompting demands for better supporting infrastructure, including a service road.

Following requests from residents, GMDA asked a consultant to examine the feasibility and prepare a DPR for the proposed service road and cycle tracks.

“The authority will construct a service road and a cycle track along the main road separating Sectors 102 and 102A. This project is estimated to incur a cost of approximately ₹20 crore. The proposal will be presented before the chief executive officer for review. Once approval is granted, the process of issuing tenders for the project will be initiated,” said Shekhar Nandal, executive engineer, GMDA.

According to the proposed plan, GMDA will also construct footpaths and slip roads to facilitate movement of vehicles between the main carriageway and the service road.

Residents said the infrastructure is urgently needed due to rising traffic pressure on the stretch.

“This road serves as a vital link connecting the Dwarka Expressway with the Upper Dwarka Expressway. Consequently, there has been a significant increase in vehicular traffic on this route. The construction of a cycle track will provide much-needed relief and safety for cyclists in the area,” said Sunil Sareen, a resident of Sector 102.