GMDA plans to fix pipeline gaps, boost water supply to sectors 58–80

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has begun work to fix two missing links in its master water pipeline network under the Dwarka expressway, aiming to improve water supply to residential sectors 58 to 80, officials said. GMDA laying a pipeline near CPR to link it to the water boosting station in Sector 72. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The two segments, each measuring 340 metres, are being laid through trenchless digging under the Central Peripheral Road (CPR) in Sector 36A and are expected to be completed by the end of September. “Missing links are being connected at two locations under the CPR portion of the Dwarka expressway. The cost of this project is ₹9.5 crore, and it will help in completing the entire master pipeline from Chandu Budhera water treatment plant to Sector 72 boosting station,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

The initiative will address long-standing water shortages in the area, where residents are currently reliant on borewells, tankers, and erratic supply from the authorities—especially during peak summer months. “We have already laid an alternative line to make this boosting station functional,” Verma added.

Once the Sector 72 boosting station is fully operational and the pipeline network is complete, officials said water supply will significantly improve across the affected sectors.

The 1,600 mm master pipeline was originally laid by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in 2012, running from Chandu Budhera to Dhankot, then along the Dwarka expressway and CPR to the Sector 72 station. However, officials said that during realignment by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), two segments were left incomplete, causing delays in regular water flow.

GMDA also fixed another missing 180-metre stretch near the railway line, further aiding connectivity. GMDA currently supplies 670 MLD of treated water through its Chandu Budhera and Basai plants.