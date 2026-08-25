The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has proposed constructing an underpass on Sohna Road to directly connect the master roads of Sectors 66, 67, 68 and 69, which are currently separated by the Sohna Highway, officials told HT. The project is at a proposal stage, they added. GMDA proposes ₹140 cr underpass linking sectors 66-69 across Sohna Highway

The underpass is proposed on the lines of the Vatika Chowk underpass and would provide an additional connection between Sectors 58 to 67 and 68 to 80, a senior GMDA official said. “The project is at a preliminary stage and is tentatively estimated to cost over ₹140 crore. The project will be submitted for approval at the next authority meeting. The final cost will be determined after detailed investigations related to engineering, structure and utility shifting,” the official said.

The authority meeting is expected by next week or the first week of September and will likely be chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, officials said.

According to GMDA, the proposed underpass is expected to reduce traffic on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and adjoining intersections while improving connectivity between the rapidly developing sectors on both sides of the Sohna Highway.

The underpass would also reduce dependence on the SPR for movement between the sectors. “At present, most commuters travelling between these sectors use the Vatika Chowk underpass, which witnesses heavy traffic during peak hours. If this underpass is built, it can help prevent traffic jams at Badshahpur. People travelling towards Sohna can also use this underpass,” said Sanjeev Thakur, a real estate consultant, who has an office on Sohna Road. The proposed underpass would cross the Sohna Highway (NH-248A) within the right of way of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). GMDA plans to approach NHAI if the proposal is approved.

GMDA plans to complete the underpass within 18 months, subject to availability of the right of way, utility shifting and other issues.

The proposed project is part of GMDA’s wider plan to reduce traffic congestion in the city. Other projects include an underpass near Millennium City Centre metro station, upgrading the road from Iffco Chowk to the SPR and construction of flyovers at intersections between Subash Chowk and Millennium City Centre.