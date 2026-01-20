GMDA seeks integrated planning for metro, elevated roads in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Monday called for an integrated approach to planning proposed metro corridors and elevated road infrastructure, directing all participating departments to share technical inputs to ensure long-term, future-ready mobility solutions for the city. The directions were issued by PC Meena, chief executive officer of the authority, during a coordination meeting with senior officials of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited and Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation. Two metro lines, Millennium City Centre–Cyber City and Gurugram station–Bhondsi, are planned with operational integration. (HT Archive)

The meeting focused on integrated planning of metro alignments and elevated road corridors in the core areas of Gurugram, particularly Old Gurugram, which continues to face severe traffic congestion. According to a GMDA spokesperson, the objective was to develop a multi-level mobility framework to ease congestion and improve travel efficiency in the old city areas.

Officials said the authority is planning multiple elevated road corridors and grade separators, while Gurugram Metro Rail Limited is working on two metro corridors, Millennium City Centre to Cyber City and Gurugram Railway Station to Bhondsi. Both corridors are proposed to have a common depot at Sector 33 and operational integration.

“The infrastructure should be planned in coordination with proposed elevated corridors to ensure long-term, sustainable urban mobility and effective decongestion of Old Gurugram. Unified planning of GMDA’s road infrastructure with the proposed metro corridor along Old Railway Road and the Gurugram Railway Station–Bhondsi stretch should be laid to save Right of Way (ROW) to cater to future metro ridership and road traffic,” Meena said during the meeting, according to a statement issued by the authority.

Meena further stated that the coordinated approach would help create a well-integrated, multi-modal and multi-level transport network. He said this would significantly contribute to decongestion in Old Gurugram, improve overall travel efficiency and support the city’s rapid urban growth.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Dr Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited and Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation; Dr SR Sangwa, director of projects, GMRL; and SD Sharma, principal consultant, HMRTC, along with other senior officers from GMRL, HMRTC and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.