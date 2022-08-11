GMDA started installation work of five feet fencing near the drain
Gurugram: Three days after an eight-year-old boy allegedly drowned in the overflowing drain crossing through Gadoli village near Umang Bhardwaj chowk in Sector 37D, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) started putting up grilles to ensure that no untoward incident takes place hereon. The boy fell into the drain while playing with friends on Sunday. Officials said that the grill and fencing will be along the open portion of drain near the habitation, said officials.
GMDA officials said they will cover all the area villagers are demanding on the 26.4 kilometres stretch and on priority in the areas where mishaps took place in the past.
Vikram Singh, Executive Engineer, GMDA, said that they had identified the stretches along the drain on Tuesday and the demand was sent following which the work has begun. “The mishap took place on Sunday during rains as the boy could not differentiate between the drain and the ground nearby, which caused him to fall into it. After the iron poles and fencing come up along the drain, we hope that no such incident takes place in the future. We will also take care that thieves do not run away with the fencing,” he said.
Irked with the incident, the family members and villagers came on Gurugram-Pataudi road and blocked it at Umang-Bhardwaj chowk on Monday evening causing massive traffic snarl between Basai road and Hero Honda chowk.
Police said that the boy Dishant Ladot was playing with other children on a road in front of his house along the canal when the incident took place at 4pm on Sunday. Police said that the water level in the canal reached upto the road due to heavy rain in Gurugram and neighbouring areas that took place earlier in the morning.
Dishant’s father Rajesh Lado alleged there have been several cases when commuters have fallen in the drain during monsoons as water level goes high. “We have written to the authorities several times for installing fences on both banks of the canal as a safety measure but no action was taken yet. Many children play outside the house near the edge and small children do not understand the seriousness. The open area is risk for not only children and commuters but for everyone passing the stretch,” he said.
GMDA officials said that they had earlier also installed iron poles fitted with nets but some miscreants had stolen it following which a few incidents were reported during monsoons.
Locals alleged that with no fencing, many residents dump garbage into the drain rather than giving to the collection agency who visits the area every morning. The drains continue to be death traps for commuters and residents.
“People from nearby areas also visit the open area to throw garage and perform rituals and throw coconut and other stuff used for their prayers,” said Anil Gandas, a resident of Gadoli Khurd village said adding that drain should be protected with retaining wall or a fencing and authorities should impose fine for violations.
Last year on November 23, two men allegedly drowned after their car fell into an open drain near Gadoli village on Pataudi Road. The men were driving from Pataudi village to Gurugram, when they reached near the culvert constructed over Najafgarh drain in Gadoli village, they lost control of the vehicle and the car fell into the drain, which was around 5-7 feet deep. The electronic system of the car malfunctioned and all the doors of the car got autolocked, and both men got stuck inside the car and died.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
-
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
-
Over 30 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 30 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying 45 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. SHO Marka Hemraj said that four people are confirmed dead while 13 managed to swim to safety, while 28 people are still missing. He said around 45 people were on the boat.
-
World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed
Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.
-
SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women
Mumbai The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution. The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.
