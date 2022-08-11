GMDA started installation work of five feet fencing near the drain

Gurugram: Three days after an eight-year-old boy allegedly drowned in the overflowing drain crossing through Gadoli village near Umang Bhardwaj chowk in Sector 37D, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) started putting up grilles to ensure that no untoward incident takes place hereon. The boy fell into the drain while playing with friends on Sunday. Officials said that the grill and fencing will be along the open portion of drain near the habitation, said officials.

GMDA officials said they will cover all the area villagers are demanding on the 26.4 kilometres stretch and on priority in the areas where mishaps took place in the past.

Vikram Singh, Executive Engineer, GMDA, said that they had identified the stretches along the drain on Tuesday and the demand was sent following which the work has begun. “The mishap took place on Sunday during rains as the boy could not differentiate between the drain and the ground nearby, which caused him to fall into it. After the iron poles and fencing come up along the drain, we hope that no such incident takes place in the future. We will also take care that thieves do not run away with the fencing,” he said.

Irked with the incident, the family members and villagers came on Gurugram-Pataudi road and blocked it at Umang-Bhardwaj chowk on Monday evening causing massive traffic snarl between Basai road and Hero Honda chowk.

Police said that the boy Dishant Ladot was playing with other children on a road in front of his house along the canal when the incident took place at 4pm on Sunday. Police said that the water level in the canal reached upto the road due to heavy rain in Gurugram and neighbouring areas that took place earlier in the morning.

Dishant’s father Rajesh Lado alleged there have been several cases when commuters have fallen in the drain during monsoons as water level goes high. “We have written to the authorities several times for installing fences on both banks of the canal as a safety measure but no action was taken yet. Many children play outside the house near the edge and small children do not understand the seriousness. The open area is risk for not only children and commuters but for everyone passing the stretch,” he said.

GMDA officials said that they had earlier also installed iron poles fitted with nets but some miscreants had stolen it following which a few incidents were reported during monsoons.

Locals alleged that with no fencing, many residents dump garbage into the drain rather than giving to the collection agency who visits the area every morning. The drains continue to be death traps for commuters and residents.

“People from nearby areas also visit the open area to throw garage and perform rituals and throw coconut and other stuff used for their prayers,” said Anil Gandas, a resident of Gadoli Khurd village said adding that drain should be protected with retaining wall or a fencing and authorities should impose fine for violations.

Last year on November 23, two men allegedly drowned after their car fell into an open drain near Gadoli village on Pataudi Road. The men were driving from Pataudi village to Gurugram, when they reached near the culvert constructed over Najafgarh drain in Gadoli village, they lost control of the vehicle and the car fell into the drain, which was around 5-7 feet deep. The electronic system of the car malfunctioned and all the doors of the car got autolocked, and both men got stuck inside the car and died.

