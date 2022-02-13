Home / Cities / Gurugram News / GMDA starts construction of 650-bedded medical college in Gurugram Sector 102
gurugram news

GMDA starts construction of 650-bedded medical college in Gurugram Sector 102

The project, which was announced four years ago, will be the first medical college in the city, according to the officials
It is being constructed over 30 acres of land in Kherki Majra, and the construction work is likely to be completed by mid 2024. (Parveen Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started construction of 650-bedded hospital Sheetla Mata Medical College in Sector 102, said officials on Friday.

The project, which was announced four years ago, will be the first medical college in the city, according to the officials. It is being constructed over 30 acres of land in Kherki Majra, and the construction work is likely to be completed by mid 2024.

The medical college will have facilities such as an outpatient department treatment (OPD), speciality departments along with intensive care units (ICUs), a trauma centre, and 150 MBBS seats.

“The construction work for the Sheetla Mata Medical College project is underway. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved the final outline of this project in April last year, and works on the project started after the budgets were finalised. It will be a 650-bedded multi-specialty hospital, along with an academic block with residential facilities in the form of hostels and houses. The facility is also designed to cater to additional beds, along with a standalone super-speciality hospital,” said a senior GMDA official from the special projects department, requesting anonymity.

The estimated cost of the project is 679.79 crore, which includes 109 crore for medical and hospital equipment. The cost is being shared by GMDA (50%), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (45%), and Mata Shrine Board (5%), according to the agenda of the 9th authority meeting of the GMDA, when the chief minister approved the project.

CM Khattar announced the project in April 2018, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone in September 2019. The work on the project, however, got delayed due to revisions in Budget and the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this building, the GMDA is also trying to work towards sustainable development in the city, said the officials, adding that the architecture has been designed in such a manner.

“The housing and hostels have been planned as multi-storeyed facilities in an endeavour to reduce footprints of the built-up mass, and thus conserve land for expansion in the future. Additionally, all green building norms will be adhered to, which entails various features like energy conservation, on-site power generation, water conservation and reuse, low carbon footprint materials, high recycled content in materials, among others,” said a senior official privy to the project details, requesting anonymity.

Sunday, February 13, 2022
