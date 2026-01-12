GMDA starts land acquisition for CPR service road near Dwarka E-way

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started the process to acquire land in two villages along the Central Peripheral Road (CPR), a stretch linked to the Dwarka Expressway, for the construction of a service road from the Sector 84 roundabout to the cloverleaf on NH 48, officials said. The 12-metre-wide road will be built on one side of the expressway to ease access to the 1,000-acre Global City project. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior GMDA official said the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has completed a land survey for the project and submitted its report to GMDA, which is currently under review. According to the survey, 4.28 acres of land will be acquired in Sihi village and 3.74 acres in Mohammadpur Jharsa.

The proposed service road will be 12 metres wide and will run along the CPR, providing access to residential societies located along the expressway as well as the Haryana government’s Global City project being developed by HSIIDC. Officials said the survey report is being verified and, after completion of formalities, the land acquisition proposal will be sent to the highway authority. The land will be acquired under the NHAI Act, while compensation will be paid by GMDA.

The service road will be constructed on only one side of the expressway, from Elan Mall towards NH 48, officials said.

GMDA officials said the service road is critical for the Global City project, which is being developed by HSIIDC on over 1,000 acres near the CPR and Dwarka Expressway. Once operational, the road is expected to cater to a large volume of traffic visiting Global City, which is planned as a mixed land use development with residential, commercial and industrial components. At present, the project is accessible only via Pataudi Road and lacks direct connectivity to the expressway.

“HSiIDC has completed the land acquisition survey. After reviewing it, the land acquisition proposal will be sent to NHAI. The compensation amount to be given to the landowners in exchange for the land acquisition will be borne by GMDA. After the construction of the service road, the surrounding residential societies and villages will benefit from improved connectivity,” said Sanjeev Mann, chief town planner, GMDA.