GMDA to add pavement along southern peripheral road to mitigate dust

Gurugram: To prevent dust pollution along the southern peripheral road (SPR), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to add pavement tiles along an unpaved six kilometres long road shoulder from Ghata to Vatika Chowk, said officials on Friday. According to officials, the authority has decided to spend ₹5.5 crore on paving both sides of the road. (HT)

GMDA officials said the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had constructed the road from Vatika Chowk to Ghata Chowk 10 years ago. The original plan was to construct a four-lane road on both sides, but due to less traffic pressure, a three-lane road was constructed on both sides at that time. Later, this road was handed over to GMDA but one lane on both sides has remained unpaved.

During the rainy season, waterlogging occurs in this area, which causes inconvenience to vehicle drivers while in summer, dust rises from this unpaved area causing pollution, said officials.

GMDA officials said that this matter was brought to the attention of the chief executive officer, GMDA, PC Meena, who issued directions that this section of the road should be paved to prevent dust pollution and waterlogging.

“The unpaved area along the Golf Course Extension Road from Vatika Chowk to Ghata Chowk will be paved with tiles. An estimate has been prepared for this and tenders will be invited soon. The work will be completed within six months of the tender being awarded. Once completed, water will no longer accumulate in the unpaved area, dust will not be a problem, and commuters will experience smoother traffic flow,” said Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA.

Nishant Kumar, who often uses this road to visit clients along the SPR said that paving this road will help in reducing potholes and dust pollution. “Two wheeler riders face problems while negotiating the kuccha road. Paving it will help them and those in cars too,” he said.