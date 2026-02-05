GMDA to conduct mapping of construction sites in city

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to conduct drone mapping of all ongoing construction projects in the city to prevent accidents. Officials said private construction sites will not be included in this survey as it will include only GMDA projects.

GMDA officials said a detailed meeting was held last weekwith officials of Drishya, the state drone agency, during which the proposed mapping project was discussed. The mapping will cover major construction sites and infrastructure projects, including roads, drains and other infrastructure works. It aims to identify potential safety hazards such as the one reported last month in Greater Noida, where an engineer lost his life after his car fell into a ditch at a construction site.

The mapping will be done quarterly.

Vishwajit Chaudhary, GMDA additional chief executive officer said that the mapping will be carried out in a phased manner. “The mapping will be done to know the actual ground situation and assess safety and security issues. We have been told that accuracy of more than one foot will be achieved,” he said.

Major roads, drains, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, and master roads will be mapped in a phased manner. “We do not want anyone to lose his or her life due to negligence or accidents that can be prevented through timely measures. Directions have been issued to ensure all necessary precautions are taken at construction sites, but this exercise must be continuous to achieve lasting results,” said Chaudhary.

GMDA officials said that Drishya (Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited) is a state government agency which can carry out high-precision drone mapping, surveying, and monitoring of infrastructure, agriculture, and urban development. “We have asked the agency to submit a detailed proposal for carrying out the mapping of the city,” he said, adding that the data will be analysed and steps will be taken to improve safety for commuters.

Officials said that penalties have not been decided yet and the project is in its initial planning stage.