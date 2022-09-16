Home / Cities / Gurugram News / GMDA to construct road overbridge at Palam Vihar

GMDA to construct road overbridge at Palam Vihar

Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:13 AM IST

The overbridge will facilitate the movement of thousands of commuters on this stretch and reduce pressure and congestion on the Bajghera flyover, GMDA officials said

A view of Palam Vihar area in Gurugram. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
ByAbhishek Behl

Having received approval from the railway ministry, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct a road overbridge connecting Palam Vihar and Sector 102 road with the Dwarka expressway.

The overbridge will facilitate the movement of thousands of commuters on this stretch and reduce pressure and congestion on the Bajghera flyover, GMDA officials said. Residents living in Palam Vihar, Sectors 23, 22, and 21, along with commuters travelling from Delhi to Udyog Vihar and beyond will benefit from this project. Commuters use the Bajghera Flyover and the Chauma railway crossing to travel at present, making both roads heavily congested.

The overbridge will be constructed at the intersection of the Delhi-Rewari rail line at a cost of 68 crore. According to Rakesh Manocha, advisor (Infra one division), GMDA, half of the project cost will be borne by the GMDA, while the other by the railways. “Earlier, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) received approval from the railways to execute the project and bear the total cost of construction. However, the GMDA pursued the matter with the railways and now the project will be constructed on a shared cost basis,” he said.

According to GMDA officials, the authority will save around 34.33 crore by sharing the cost. The overbridge will have four lanes beginning from Rezangla Chowk Road, and connecting with Sector 110A road. “We will conduct a survey of the area to check the availability of land and to ascertain whether there is any encroachment. We will also scout for locations to build public utilities. The design and tender will be finalized after conducting groundwork in detail. This will ensure that we face no hindrance when construction work begins,” Manocha said.

He noted that the authority earlier constructed a road underbridge in the same area and faced several bottlenecks. Learning from past experience, the GMDA wants to avoid issues which might delay the project.

Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer, GMDA, said that the proposed overbridge will reduce congestion on internal roads in the city and also boost connectivity in the area. “The approval from railways has been received. All efforts will be made to complete this project on priority and at the earliest. It will connect two important parts of the city and improve vehicular movement,” he informed.

Palam Vihar residents welcomed the project and said it was much needed to improve connectivity. “This will help people access Dwarka Expressway and reach Delhi and other sectors along the highway with ease. It will also help local residents and businesses,” said Sanchit Madan, who runs a business near Rezangla Chowk.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

