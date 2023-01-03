GMDA to focus on road projects, water treatment plants this year, says CEO Rajpal

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said that several road projects will be completed this year to boost commuting experience in the city.

“The key projects will be the opening of a bi-directional underpass at Atul Kataria Chowk, the upgradation of a road between Rampura Chowk and Pataudi Road and developing service roads along the Dwarka Expressway, which will be operational this year”, said GMDA chief executive officer Sudhir Rajpal, while speaking to HT.

The completion of these roads will greatly ease commuting for people in the city, Rajpal added.

“The GMDA portfolio for the year 2023 comprises projects that will in the future, further uplift the overall infrastructure development of the city. Workable solutions which can be implemented at the ground-level and are result-oriented have been incorporated for the benefit of the public at large,” said Rajpal.

“The Atul Kataria flyover and underpass project, which will be completed this month with the opening of the bi-directional underpass will reduce congestion in a significant way”, Rajpal added.

“Work on several master sector roads has been taken up and in the coming months, most of them will be pothole free. These include roads in sectors 58-67, 99-115 and areas of central Gurugram between Sohna Road, National Highway (NH-8) and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR),” Rajpal said.

Dwelling on important projects that will be taken up this year to improve roads, water connections and other infrastructure works in the city, Rajpal said that the most important work will be the upgradation of the SPR, whose work will commence this month.

“This key road will have a number of flyovers and the 14-km stretch will provide signal free connectivity from Ghata village to Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Kherki Daula. The project will be completed in 30 months”, Rajpal added.

Rajpal also said that work on the upgradation of Rampura Chowk to Pataudi Road, which is an important stretch, will also be completed by the end of this year. “This is a crucial stretch and will connect the National Highway with Pataudi Road. A 5.5-km stretch between Manesar and Dwarka Expressway will also be developed by the authority to improve commuting for people going to Manesar, especially those coming from Delhi,” he said, adding that work on improving several master roads in the city is also underway.

GMDA officials said that the next authority meeting to be chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is scheduled on January 6, in which a number of these projects will be discussed.

A key agenda for the authority in 2023 will be to augment the drinking water availability for city residents in view of the rising population and expansion of the city area.

CEO Rajpal said that to increase water supply in the city, the treatment capacity at Chandu Budhera plant will be increased from the present 300MLD to 500MLD by 2024. “Work for a 100MLD plant has already been awarded and work for another 100MLD unit will be awarded by June. The plant capacity at Basai is also being expanded by 90MLD and work will start by July 2023,” he said.

To resolve the issue of waterlogging during the monsoon months and sewage management, the authority is working to set up a network of sewage and rainwater drains, said Rajpal.

“Measures are being taken to curb potential waterlogging concerns on major city roads during the monsoon. We are also developing a robust and well-connected sewerage system to resolve the issue of illegal discharge of untreated waste into city drains, which is also a major cause for choked drains,” added Rajpal.

The authority will also add 50 electric buses by May 2023, to augment the city’s bus fleet, which will immensely help in improving transport facilities for commuters, Rajpal added.

