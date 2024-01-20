GMDA to install 2272 cameras at 258 places in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GDMA) is set to install 2,272 cameras at 258 locations across the city under phase two of its CCTV project, officials aware of the matter said. These cameras will be used to detect traffic violations, maintain an eye on the city, and detect speeding violations on the national highway, the officials said. HT Image

The second phase of the project will cost around ₹136 crore. The tender for the project is under scrutiny and will be floated soon, said officials.

PK Agarwal, advisor, Smart City, GMDA said, “The tender for camera project is under scrutiny. The authority will install 2272 cameras at 258 locations,” he said.

As per the details shared by the authority, a survey has already been carried out at these 258 locations, and a detailed proposal was approved in June 2022.

The department has also received inputs from the Gurugram police regarding location of cameras and related issues so that the CCTV system can be effectively used for maintaining law and order, traffic management and other administrative purposes.

The authority plans to fix ANPR cameras at 184 locations, 28 locations have been chosen for traffic monitoring, while 47 locations have been identified where face recognition cameras and systems will be put in place.