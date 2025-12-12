GMDA to take over maintenance of streetlights across Gurugram’s major roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will take over operation and maintenance of streetlights on major roads across the city. The authority will also oversee work on the streetlights installed in sector 68 to sector 80. GMDA CEO PC Meena said that the authority will also maintain streetlights being installed in sector 68 to 80 and sector 80 to sector 115. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The GMDA has also decided to strengthen its electricity division and hire a competent maintenance agency to ensure quality street lighting on major city roads.

GMDA CEO PC Meena said that the authority will also maintain streetlights being installed in sector 68 to 80 and sector 80 to sector 115. “We are also mulling to take over the streetlights on major roads in sector 1 to 68, which are currently being looked after by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG),” he said.

Meena added that the MCG would oversee streetlights inside the colonies and residential areas, while the lights on major roads will be taken over by GMDA. “We are already installing smart and connected streetlights in sector 68 to 80. The smart lights will be connected and monitored by the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) & other remote devices of GMDA,” he said.

They would track the functioning, GPS coordinates and health of the streetlights with real-time tracking.

As per the GMDA, the authority has completed installation of 835 smart and connected streetlights along 10.35 kms in sectors 68 to 80 on roads dividing sectors 76-77, 75A-76, 75-75A, 73-74, 71-73, 70-75 70-70A, 68-69 and 68-70A.

In the second phase, additional streetlights will be installed along 11.55 kms road of sectors 68 -80, including sector dividing roads sector 71-72, sector 73-74, sector 75A-76, sector 78-79 (dividing 78/79, 78/79A) along with Outer Road sector 70A, 77, 79 and 79B, the authority said.