GMDA awards 8.25 cr tender for upgrading 5.5km stretch of SPR

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has awarded a ₹8.25 crore tender for the upgrades and strengthening of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 near Kherki Daula, officials said on Monday. The 5.5 km stretch, which is currently in poor condition, will be re-laid to sustain traffic for another two years, officials said. The work is expected to commence next week, as the contractor has been asked to mobilise manpower and machinery at the earliest, they added. A GMDA official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that alongside the road upgradation, the authority plans to hire a consultant for an elevated road project along the same stretch (HT Archive)

GMDA officials further revealed that five companies participated in the bidding process, and the final contract was awarded to a firm that agreed to work at 15% below the reserve price. A meeting to finalise the price was held on February 13, chaired by GMDA CEO Shyamal Misra.

A GMDA official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that alongside the road upgradation, the authority plans to hire a consultant for an elevated road project along the same stretch. “The consultant will be directed to submit a report within the next three months so that work can begin at the earliest,” the official added.

Arun Dhankhar, GMDA’s chief engineer, confirmed that road work will begin within a week. “The strengthening of this road will ensure smooth vehicle movement, and traffic congestion and jams will reduce considerably. We are also working on the elevated road project, which will be brought to the ground within the next three to four months,” he added.

According to GMDA, thousands of vehicles use this road daily, connecting Sohna Road, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, NH-48, and Dwarka Expressway. The traffic volume has increased significantly, as approximately 20,000 families have moved into newly developed condominiums in sectors 69, 70, 70A, 72, 75, 76, and 77 to 80, which are situated along this corridor, officials added.