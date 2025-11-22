Search
GMDA begins work to shift three towers for metro track

ByAbhishek Behl
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 06:28 am IST

GMDA officials said the three 220KV high-tension towers near the Millennium City Centre Metro Station will be relocated for construction of the Old Gurugram Metro.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has initiated an exercise to shift three high tension towers near HUDA City centre metro station, needed for construction of Gurugram metro track.

The cost of the project will be borne by GMDA and Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) and the shifting will be done by the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) at an estimated cost of 30 crore for the work, said officials. The tender for the same will be floated by the GMRL.

As per the authority, the first Old Gurugram Metro station will be constructed in the green area outside Fortis Hospital, opposite the Millennium City Centre Metro Station. This metro station requires a reversal track, approximately 350 meters long, which will be constructed towards Vyapar Kendra Road.

Authority also plans to construct an underpass at the same location which will allow traffic to run from IFFCO Chowk to Ardee City Colony. The proposal for the same has been approved by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in the recent meeting, said officials.

“The construction of the proposed underpass at Z Chowk is estimated to cost approximately 80 crore. A consulting agency will be appointed to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) after the chief executive officer assumes office,” said a senior GMDA official.

“Three high-tension electricity towers are being constructed near the Millennium City Centre Metro Station for the construction of the Old Gurugram Metro. An estimate of approximately 30 crore has been made for their relocation. After their relocation, there will be no problem in the construction of the proposed underpass at Z Chowk,” said Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer, GMDA.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is relocating three high tension towers near HUDA City Centre for the Gurugram metro project, with an estimated cost of ₹30 crore, borne by GMDA and Gurugram Metro Rail Limited. This relocation facilitates the construction of an underpass and a metro station, following approval from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.