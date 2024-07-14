GMDA’s 8th RAC to discuss issues raised by members in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) residents advisory council (RAC) will hold its eighth meeting on Monday to discuss projects undertaken by the authority as well as issues raised by members such as the encroachment of green belts, repair of roads, and construction of footpaths. According to the GMDA Act, 2017, an RAC is set up to advise the authority and guide its functions. (HT Archive)

Praveen Yadav, president, Ardee City RWA (residents’ welfare association), and member of RAC, said that the repair of the service lane on the road from Paras Hospital towards Sector 56, and construction of a flyover at Ardee Mall traffic signal, the Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park traffic signal, and Rajesh Pilot chowk traffic signal, will be on the meeting’s agenda.

According to the GMDA Act, 2017, an RAC is set up to advise the authority and guide its functions. The RAC also monitors the implementation of annual plans for infrastructure development, mobility management, and sustainable management. Its members include the deputy commissioner and MCG commissioner, and at least 10 to 15 residents including those associated with civil society, industry, and business or residents’ welfare associations.

According to people familiar with the matter, Udaibir Yadav, a member of RAC, has raised the issue of building a Metro network for old Gurugram and an elevated road from Hero Honda Chowk or Eklvya Chowk to Basai. Another member, Harsh Vinayak, has listed the provision of a footpath and adequate access to Chakkarpur Bandh.

RAC member Sudakshina Laha has listed problems related to the Dharam Marg Sector 57 sector road due to which severe inconvenience is faced by more than 2,000 residents. She has also listed water supply issues in Sectors 57, 56, Sushant Lok 2, and Sushant Lok 3.