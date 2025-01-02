Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GMDA to overhaul 64kms of master sector roads in Ggm

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jan 02, 2025 09:49 AM IST

The project also involves developing drainage networks and green belts, offering significant benefits to numerous residential townships along the expressway

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has begun repairing and upgrading a 64-km network of master sector-dividing roads, and 17.2km of service roads, officials said on Wednesday.

These service roads will provide seamless access to the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), reducing bottlenecks and enhancing traffic flow, officials said. (HT Archive)
These service roads will provide seamless access to the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), reducing bottlenecks and enhancing traffic flow, officials said. (HT Archive)

The officials said that the contracts for these works were approved in a recent high-powered purchase committee meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, and have been awarded to specialised agencies, with the projects likely to take up to nine months for completion.

GMDA officials said the planned repairs encompass sectors 23/23A, 18/19, Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria, sector 15 (part 1 and 2), New Railway Road, Old Railway Road, and Civil Lines Road. These works, covering 28km, are estimated at 24.70 crore.

Another set of projects will repair approximately 19km of roads in sectors 30/31 to 24/26, costing 21.90 crore. Further, sectors 81/81A to 86/87, and 90/91, are included in repairs spanning 8.1km and 9.45km respectively, at a combined cost of 45.73 crore.

Officials said that the authority has also prioritised the strengthening and repair of service roads in sectors 58 to 67. Spanning 17.2km, this initiative will cost 24.72 crore and is expected to reduce traffic congestion and enhance connectivity in these developing sectors.

Arun Dhankar, chief engineer (Infra 1 division) outlined a complementary project along the Dwarka Expressway. The 99.50 crore project includes constructing 7.5-meter-wide service roads along both sides of the expressway, covering 15.30km in sectors 81 to 115. The project also involves developing drainage networks and green belts, offering significant benefits to numerous residential townships along the expressway. These service roads will provide seamless access to the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), reducing bottlenecks and enhancing traffic flow, officials said. .

Dhankar emphasised that these projects aim to address the city’s pressing infrastructure challenges while ensuring timely and efficient execution. “The repair and upgradation of these roads will significantly enhance road safety and commuting convenience for residents,” he said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On