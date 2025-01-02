GMDA to overhaul 64kms of master sector roads in Ggm

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has begun repairing and upgrading a 64-km network of master sector-dividing roads, and 17.2km of service roads, officials said on Wednesday. These service roads will provide seamless access to the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), reducing bottlenecks and enhancing traffic flow, officials said. (HT Archive)

The officials said that the contracts for these works were approved in a recent high-powered purchase committee meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, and have been awarded to specialised agencies, with the projects likely to take up to nine months for completion.

GMDA officials said the planned repairs encompass sectors 23/23A, 18/19, Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria, sector 15 (part 1 and 2), New Railway Road, Old Railway Road, and Civil Lines Road. These works, covering 28km, are estimated at ₹24.70 crore.

Another set of projects will repair approximately 19km of roads in sectors 30/31 to 24/26, costing ₹21.90 crore. Further, sectors 81/81A to 86/87, and 90/91, are included in repairs spanning 8.1km and 9.45km respectively, at a combined cost of ₹45.73 crore.

Officials said that the authority has also prioritised the strengthening and repair of service roads in sectors 58 to 67. Spanning 17.2km, this initiative will cost ₹24.72 crore and is expected to reduce traffic congestion and enhance connectivity in these developing sectors.

Arun Dhankar, chief engineer (Infra 1 division) outlined a complementary project along the Dwarka Expressway. The ₹99.50 crore project includes constructing 7.5-meter-wide service roads along both sides of the expressway, covering 15.30km in sectors 81 to 115. The project also involves developing drainage networks and green belts, offering significant benefits to numerous residential townships along the expressway. These service roads will provide seamless access to the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), reducing bottlenecks and enhancing traffic flow, officials said. .

Dhankar emphasised that these projects aim to address the city’s pressing infrastructure challenges while ensuring timely and efficient execution. “The repair and upgradation of these roads will significantly enhance road safety and commuting convenience for residents,” he said.