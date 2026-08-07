GMRL casts first pier cap for metro line

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on Thursday installed the first pier cap on a metro pillar belonging to phase one of the Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 metro project, officials said. A senior GMRL official said that the pier cap was erected on a 7.8-metre-high pier near the Sector 40 traffic signal. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior GMRL official said that the pier cap was erected on a 7.8-metre-high pier near the Sector 40 traffic signal.

A pier cap is a key structural component of an elevated metro viaduct. It connects the pier with the superstructure and provides support for the U-girders, which will subsequently carry the metro track, said metro officials.

SR Sangwa, director, projects and planning, GMRL, said the pier cap is 10 metres long and 3 metres wide.

“This is a major milestone towards construction of the metro line. We have stipulated timelines for such works while maintaining all safety and quality norms. The metro corporation is working towards making this section operational by August 2028,” said Sangwa.

With the first pier cap now in place, the project is set to progress towards U-girder launching works, accelerating the construction of the elevated viaduct, he added.

Meanwhile, GMRL officials said that they have received six bids for the construction of the metro depot in Sector 33.

GMRL had floated a tender worth approximately ₹409 crore for the construction of the metro depot on June 16. While the tender was originally scheduled to be opened on July 22, the deadline was extended to August 5.

The metro depot is proposed to be constructed over approximately 50 acres in Sector 33. To facilitate the project, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has demolished 61 shops in the marble market and relocated the market to an alternative site.