GMRL seeks design of underpasses, flyovers on phase two metro route

In order to finalise the tender for the second phase of Gurugram Metro project from Sector 9 to Cyber Hub, the Gurugram metro rail limited (GMRL) has asked the Gurugram metropolitan development authority (GMDA) to share the drawings, design and documentation of five underpasses and flyovers which are planned as part of the metro construction to ensure smooth movement of vehicular traffic in the city. The five structures that include underpasses and flyover will be constructed by the GMRL whose cost will be borne by the GMDA, as per a senior government official. The underpasses and flyover construction cost will be borne by the GMDA. (Archive)

GMRL has already awarded the work of phase one of Gurugram Metro from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 to the joint venture of Dilip Buildcon and Ranjit Buildcon at a cost of ₹1,277 crore.

A GMRL official said that a process to prepare and finalise the tender of phase two project has been initiated and will be floated soon.

As per a GMDA plan, six structures, which would be a mix of underpasses and flyovers will be constructed along the metro route at the cost of ₹350 crore, and approval from the state government has already been received.

As per the proposed plan, a flyover will be built at Sector 3A-4-5 Chowk on Railway Road, an underpass will be constructed from Railway Road to Sheetla Mata Road in Sector 5, an underpass will be constructed from Bajghera Road towards Sector 5 at Krishna Chowk, a flyover is proposed at Rezang La Chowk and an underpass on Old Delhi Road towards Udyog Vihar from Sushil Aima Road is also proposed. An integrated underpass cum metro station has already been approved under phase one of the metro project at Bakhtawar Chowk. One flyover at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk will be constructed by NHAI along the metro route.

When asked about the matter, a senior GMDA official said that they have already shared the drawings and design of the underpass proposed at Bakhtawar Chowk with the GMRL. “The design, drawing and construction of the proposed underpasses and flyovers along the phase two of the metro project is under the ambit of GMRL consultant and they will have to prepare it. We will share the information and details of utilities at these locations. Also the cost of this infrastructure will be borne by GMDA,” the senior official said.

A senior GMRL official also said that they have already started geotechnical survey on the phase two section of Gurugram Metro and the survey will be completed in one month for metro construction.

The survey involves drilling boreholes, conducting standard penetration tests, collecting soil samples, and recording water table data. The consultant’s report will classify soil and rock types, analyse test results, and recommend suitable foundation types along with design criteria, methodology, and strata-specific details.