GMRL seeks removal of two Basai FOBs blocking Gurugram metro alignment

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), executing the 30 km Gurugram metro project from Millennium City Centre station to Cyber Hub in a loop, has asked the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to dismantle two foot overbridges (FOBs) on the Umang Bhardwaj Chowk-Basai stretch, stating that the structures are infringing on the metro corridor alignment. One of the two foot overbridges that GMRL has sought to remove for the Gurugram metro project. This structure is located on Basai Road. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to a GMRL communication, construction has started near Sector 37 and Basai village, where the two FOBs, located near Alpine Convent School and Basai pond, have been found to be obstructing the metro corridor. “The construction work has started near Sector 37 and Basai village. The two FOBs have been found to be infringing on the Gurugram metro corridor alignment. Therefore, it is requested to dismantle these FOBs at the earliest so GMRL can take up further construction works in these locations,” the communique stated.

The GMRL is currently executing phase one of the metro project from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 and constructing a separate spur up to Dwarka Expressway.

The two FOBs were built in 2023 as part of a ₹114-crore project that included road widening between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Dwarka Motorway and construction of a flyover and a railway bridge over the Delhi-Rewari line. The FOBs were intended to facilitate pedestrian movement near Alpine School, Basai Pond and Basai Chowk and are used by residents of Sectors 37C, 37D, 9, 9A and 10.

A senior GMRL official said the metro project was progressing on a tight schedule, and utility shifting was being undertaken as a priority. “We want to complete this work by August 2028 so that the metro line can become functional,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior GMDA official said the proposal was under consideration. “We have received a request to dismantle the FOBs, but the proposal is in the preliminary stage. The authority will have to look into every aspect, including pedestrian movement, before any decision is taken,” the official said.