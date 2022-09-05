Goa Police search Sonali Phogat’s rented apartment

Gurugram: A team of the Goa Police investigating BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s alleged murder case visited her rented flat in Gurgaon Greens in Gurugram Sector 102 on Sunday, said officials, adding that her farmhouse in Dhandhoor, about 10km from Hisar, has also been searched.

Police said that before moving to Goa, Phogat (42) stayed at the Gurugram flat with her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan. Police also searched Sangwan’s current flat at Suncity heights, Rohtak Sector 34, on Sunday; and questioned the family for about an hour.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “A team of officials, Goa Police, is in Gurugram to investigate the case. We are cooperating with them completely.”

Sandeep Foggat, president of Gurgaon Greens’ residents welfare association (RWA), said that the Goa Police searched the Gurugram flat on Sunday for five hours, and also questioned the flat owner. “The police team has recovered a passport, jewellery, documents, and a dairy from the flat; and also searched Phogat’s car,” said Foggat.

Meanwhile, Phogat’s nephew Vikas Singhmar alleged on Sunday they “are not satisfied with the Goa Police’s investigation”. “We’ll move the Goa high court for a CBI probe,” he said.

Phogat was declared dead at a hospital in North Goa on August 23 this year. While prima facie it appeared as a case of heart attack, her post-mortem report revealed “blunt force injuries on her body”, following which the police registered a murder case. So far, they have arrested five people in the case, according to police.

