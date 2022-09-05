Goa Police search Sonali Phogat’s rented apartment
Police also searched Sangwan’s current flat at Suncity heights, Rohtak Sector 34, on Sunday; and questioned the family for about an hour
Gurugram: A team of the Goa Police investigating BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s alleged murder case visited her rented flat in Gurgaon Greens in Gurugram Sector 102 on Sunday, said officials, adding that her farmhouse in Dhandhoor, about 10km from Hisar, has also been searched.
Police said that before moving to Goa, Phogat (42) stayed at the Gurugram flat with her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan. Police also searched Sangwan’s current flat at Suncity heights, Rohtak Sector 34, on Sunday; and questioned the family for about an hour.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “A team of officials, Goa Police, is in Gurugram to investigate the case. We are cooperating with them completely.”
Sandeep Foggat, president of Gurgaon Greens’ residents welfare association (RWA), said that the Goa Police searched the Gurugram flat on Sunday for five hours, and also questioned the flat owner. “The police team has recovered a passport, jewellery, documents, and a dairy from the flat; and also searched Phogat’s car,” said Foggat.
Meanwhile, Phogat’s nephew Vikas Singhmar alleged on Sunday they “are not satisfied with the Goa Police’s investigation”. “We’ll move the Goa high court for a CBI probe,” he said.
Phogat was declared dead at a hospital in North Goa on August 23 this year. While prima facie it appeared as a case of heart attack, her post-mortem report revealed “blunt force injuries on her body”, following which the police registered a murder case. So far, they have arrested five people in the case, according to police.
No loot in Rajasthan roadways bus: Police
No loot took place inside Rajasthan roadways bus near KMP over-bridge in Panchgaon on September 2 but a scuffle broke out between the staff of the government bus and private operator due to rivalry on ferrying passengers, police said on Sunday. The roadways bus was plying between Katra, Jammu and Kashmir and Alwar, Rajasthan.
It’s raining freebies in poll-bound Himachal
Shimla: Three months before Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls, it's raining guarantees and freebies for voters. Buoyed by its landslide victory in neighbouring Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party, the new entrant in the hill state's bipolar politics, started the populist race way back in April when Delhi chief minister and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed his maiden rally on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's turf in Mandi.
Faridabad residents protest to save mini-forest
Gurugram: About 100 protesters from across Delhi-NCR gathered at Lal Bahadur Shastri Chowk in Sector 15 of Faridabad to protest against the proposed construction of a cycle track that is likely to compromise a major portion of a mini-forest planted by local residents. Samarrth Khanna, (21) said that this wetland also helped in harvesting of rainwater during the monsoon and prevented waterlogging in Sector 15.
Sanitation workers-PMC truce talks fail as garbage continues to pile up in Patna
People in Patna are unlikely to get respite from the foul smell emanating from heaps of garbage that has accumulated in the city due to the ongoing stir between sanitation workers and Patna Municipal Corporation. The latest round of talks between the sanitation workers' representatives and officials of urban development and housing department (UDHD) remained inconclusive, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Gurugram's Appu Ghar park sealed over unpaid dues
Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Sunday sealed the Appu Ghar amusement park in Sector 29 after it had issued a termination of lease agreement to the operator on September 2 over issues of non-payment of dues worth ₹24 crores. The authorities have also imposed a penalty of ₹24 crores on International Recreation and Amusement Ltd, the project promoter, for contractual violations and its failure to pay the rent, said HSVP officials.
