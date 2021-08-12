Governor Dattatreya to be in city on Independence Day

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya will attend the Independence Day celebrations in the city as the chief guest, officials said.

According to a letter issued by the state administration on Thursday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the flag at Faridabad, deputy chief minister will be present at Mahendragarh and state governor Bandaru Dattatreya will be in Gurugram.

In an order issued on August 9, the state administration also restricted the gathering for Independence Day celebration at the district level to 1,000 people. Social distancing, Covid-19 appropriate behaviours and mask discipline have to be followed.

“It is also advised that these functions be held preferably in stadiums with a seating capacity of more than 5,000 persons so that adequate social distancing norms could be observed,” read the order.

Currently, the Covid-19 cases in the district are in the trough, with nearly 50 cases being reported every week.

On Thursday, the district reported five new Covid-19 cases, with 75 active cases overall. The tally of Covid-19 cases in the district is 180, 977 and the death toll is 920.