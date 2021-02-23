IND USA
Govt schools gear up to welcome students of classes 3 to 5
gurugram news

Govt schools gear up to welcome students of classes 3 to 5

Students of classes 3 to 5 are set to resume in-person classes from Wednesday, with government schools taking measures to handle the full strength of students in view of the ongoing pandemic
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:05 PM IST

Students of classes 3 to 5 are set to resume in-person classes from Wednesday, with government schools taking measures to handle the full strength of students in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Officials of schools said that besides following all Covid-19 protocols, they have set up separate entry and exit points and are ensuring sufficient staff presence for better attention to students, to make up for the learning loss over the last 11 months.

“Except classes 1 and 2, schools will run with full strength from Wednesday. We aim to now operate schools without any panic. Students will no longer have to carry a medical certificate. Only a consent form signed by a parent will be enough to enter the school. Students can get relaxation for a day or two if they fail to get the consent form,” said Prem Lata, district nodal officer for primary education.

In Haryana, classes 6 to 12 are already underway in schools, with over 80% of the students turning up to attend the in-person sessions. Classes 6 to 8 resumed on February 1, classes 10 and 12 on December 14, 2020, and classes 9 and 11 on December 21, 2020.

For almost 353 government schools in the district having a separate primary wing, the directorate of school education on Monday issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for running schools for three-and-a-half hours, from 10am to 1.30pm.

To avoid any gatherings or interaction of primary students with others after the classes, schools have planned to allow primary school students to either exit through a separate gate or leave a few minutes before 1.30pm. “Almost 80% of students in classes 6 to 12 are coming for classes. To avoid any gathering once classes are over, teachers have been instructed to let primary school students leave by 1.20pm through the exit gate. Classes are being held without any prayer or recess in between. Therefore, chances of students gathering is impossible,” said Suman Sharma, principal of a government school in sector 4/7.

Principals of other government schools said they are adopting similar tactics, besides following the basic Covid-19 protocols like temperature check and sanitisation of classrooms.

“Some primary classrooms are opening after 11 months, although schools have been functional. They have been sanitised. Seating arrangements will, however, depend on the footfall of students. If the strength is too high, students will be shifted to other rooms,” said Sunil Kumar, principal, principal of a government school in Sadar.

According to Kumar, since students of classes 6 to 12 are attending classes in almost full strength, they are running the school in two batches. “While practising the norms to prevent transmission of Covid-19 infection, some students are given the first shift from 8.30am to 12.30 pm, while the other half is put in second shift from 1pm till 4pm,” said Kumar, adding that such an arrangement will not be required for primary classes as the overall count of students is less than 200.

A government school in Kadipur, however, is not expecting many students of primary classes to turn up. “Only 50% of enrolled students in 6-12 attend the classes physically. Considering the turnout so far, it is expected that not many kids in classes 3 to 5 will come for classes as many of them are still in their villages. But it is uncertain as schools are reopening after months, it is likely students might attend the class,” the school’s principal said.

Sharma and Kumar said that there are enough teachers to attend to students even if a section has to be divided. “Teachers of classes 1 and 2 will be involved as well, if required,” said Sharma.

Close
