GST superintendent held for taking 2.5 lakh bribe to activate firm’s tax number in Gurugram

Gurugram: A Central Goods and Service Tax (GST) superintendent was arrested on Saturday by Haryana’s State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh to activate a private firm’s GST number in Gurugram, said officials. Preliminary investigation indicated possible involvement of other officials in the case.

The accused, identified as Bharat Meena, 39, was heading the GST’s range office in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh. Investigators said he was caught red-handed during a trap laid on Saturday morning in Gurugram’s Basai after a week long surveillance operation.

“A team from the ACB reached the spot where the victim had been called and found the superintendent taking the bribe. He was immediately arrested and the money has been sealed,” said a senior ACB official, requesting anonymity.

Based on a tip-off, it was found that the officer had demanded an illegal gratification of ₹2.50 lakh in exchange for activating the GST number of the complainant firm. “After verifying the complaint, the Bureau initiated surveillance from November 30, tracking Meena’s movement for a week before executing the planned trap on Saturday,” said the senior official.

Preliminary investigation indicated possible involvement of other officials. ACB officials said that strict legal action will be taken against any officer found linked with the case.

An FIR was registered against Meena on Saturday under the Prevention of Corruption Act. “The recovered bribe money has been sealed and secured for judicial proceedings. No officer or employee involved in bribery will be spared in any circumstances,” said Ajay Singhal, Chief of SV&ACB.

Singhal added that strict action will continue in the coming days against corrupt government officials.