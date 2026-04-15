Gun supplier held after STF shootout near Bandhwari, gang links emerge

A 21-year-old man was apprehended after a shootout near Bandhwari in Gurugram early Tuesday for allegedly supplying foreign-made weapons to shooters linked to gangster Deepak Nandal, who had opened fire outside a fashion designer’s office on Golf Course Road in February, police said. Accused allegedly part of supply chain for gang shooters; police recovered pistol, cartridges and bike, fresh FIR filed under BNS and Arms Act. (File photo)

Officials of the Haryana police special task force (STF) said the accused supplied pistols, suspected to have been smuggled through the international border in Punjab, to three shooters who fired outside the office in Sector 26A on February 18 as part of an extortion attempt. An FIR was later registered at DLF Phase-I police station after Nandal claimed responsibility on social media.

Preet Pal Sangwan, deputy superintendent of police (STF), said the accused opened four rounds at the STF team when they tried to intercept him around 1am. “The raiding team chased and retaliated, in which the suspect sustained a bullet injury in the leg. He was later caught,” he said.

“He had reached Gurugram on Nandal’s direction to open fire again outside the designer’s office to terrorise him for extorting money. Nandal had made a threat call to the designer to pay several crores. Four miscreants involved in the case were arrested on February 26,” Sangwan added.

STF officials said the accused had also supplied foreign-manufactured weapons to other gang members involved in a firing at a business establishment in Karnal earlier this year.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, live and empty cartridges, and a motorcycle from the spot. A fresh FIR under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at DLF Phase-I police station for firing on the STF team.

Officials said the accused will be formally arrested after being discharged from hospital and taken on police remand for further interrogation.