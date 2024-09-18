Gurgaon, Badshahpur poll observer checks district control room and C-Vigil efficiency

Gurugram: The general observer for the Gurgaon and Badshahpur assembly constituencies, Nandkumar Dugga, carried out an inspection of the district control room (DCR) and the C-Vigil control room on Tuesday to ensure that the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 are conducted in a smooth and impartial manner. The inspection on Tuesday highlighted the district administration’s proactive approach to managing election-related activities, particularly in enforcing the Model Code of Conduct. (HT PHOTO)

The inspection was done to evaluate the readiness of the control mechanisms ahead of the upcoming polls.

The returning officers for Badshahpur and Gurgaon constituencies, sub-divisional magistrates Ankit Chokse and Ravindra Kumar, also accompanied Dugga during the visit. He engaged with the personnel assigned to the control rooms, ensuring that they were fully aware of their duties. He also laid emphasis on the importance of remaining active round-the-clock to promptly address any complaints related to the Model Code of Conduct.

“Ensure that immediate action is taken on complaints. It is the quick response which maintains a fair election environment,” he said. Dugga also examined the online tracking system of the Flying Squad Teams (FST), monitoring their location and movements in real-time. In addition, he inspected the toll-free helpline 1950, reviewing the call logs and the entries made in the register to ensure that all complaints were being handled efficiently.

Navneet Kaur, the nodal officer for the control room and district development and panchayat officer (DDPO), provided a detailed report on the operations of the C-Vigil Control Room. She informed Dugga that the control room had received a total of 1,261 complaints so far, of which 1,212 had been resolved within the stipulated 100-minute timeframe.

The inspection highlighted the district administration’s proactive approach to managing election-related activities, particularly in enforcing the Model Code of Conduct. With both control rooms functioning efficiently and all personnel actively monitoring election activities, the district is well-prepared to handle any challenges that may arise during the election period.