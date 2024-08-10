Gurgaon’s South City 2 faces water shortage

The residents of South City 2, Gurgaon, have been grappling with a severe water scarcity issue for the last five days, with multiple blocks including A, G, I, and others facing significant disruptions. Despite raising their concerns with local authorities, the problem persists, leading to a daily delay in the water supply that exceeds 24 hours. The water crisis has forced residents to rely on expensive alternatives, such as water tankers. (Representative Image (HT Photo))

The affected residents report that the water supply duration is not only minimal but also suffers from low pressure, preventing sufficient water from reaching the reservoirs. This has forced them to rely on expensive alternatives, such as water tankers.

“The water is supplied in bulk from GMDA (Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority) to MCG (Municipal Corporation of Gurugram). It is the MCG that then distributes the water locally to different sectors and localities. We have tried to raise this issue many times, but the MCG authorities have not taken any responsibility so far,” said Ritu Yadav, a member of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of South City 2.

Residents have also pointed out that the water crisis is an annual problem during the monsoon, yet the authorities have failed to take preventive measures. Aru Bhatia, a resident of Block G, expressed her frustration, saying, “Some of us are full-time working professionals with no family support. We already have so much pressure, and the unavailability of water adds further stress, making it very difficult to manage daily chores.”

Meanwhile, Khushboo Wadhwa, a resident of Block I, shared her financial concerns.“Being a fresher, I am trying to save money to secure my future. Being dependent on water tankers adds to the financial burden on us. Each water tanker costs around ₹12,000, and investing in them for days is very stressful,” she added.

In response to the crisis, a group of 15 RWA members from South City 2 is set to meet with MCG officials to demand a resolution. Manoj Yadav, chief engineer of MCG, acknowledged the issue, saying, “We are aware of the matter, and we will try to address it within 24 hours.”

This situation mirrors a similar water scarcity issue reported earlier by Hindustan Times in Sector 21, Gurgaon, where residents have faced delays in water supply since April. In that case, the delay was attributed to the water being redirected to nearby villages by the GMDA, a claim that local authorities have denied.