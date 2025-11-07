Gurugram: 30-year-old man who killed woman in Sector 21 arrested

A day after a 26-year-old pregnant woman was found murdered at a rented accommodation in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar, police arrested a 30-year-old man from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh in the case. Police said that the suspect will be produced before a court on Friday and taken on remand for further detailed interrogation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspect was identified as Anuj Kumar, a native of Salimpur in UP’s Kannauj. Police said he was an auto rickshaw driver in Gurugram.

According to the police, the victim, Anguri Devi, was seven-months pregnant and the suspect allegedly killed her because she was putting pressure on him to bear the expenses of the pregnancy.

On Tuesday, police found her decomposed body from a two-bedroom flat in Dundahera, Sector-21, after a neighbour raised an alarm over blood seeping out from the gap of the main door onto the landing outside. She had lived in Kapashera in Delhi, but was a native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the victim had married a man identified as Mohammad Sadruddin in 2023. But they soon separated.

“Afterwards, she married Vishal Kumar in early 2024, but he left after their dispute over her relationship with Anuj,” he said.

Turan said that Anuj used to visit her frequently. However, he had allegedly become “frustrated as she was repeatedly seeking money from him on grounds of pregnancy,” he said.

On Friday night, when he came to visit her, she allegedly asked him for money leading to a fight. “Anuj throttled her to death, hid the body beneath the bed, locked the main door from outside and fled,” Turan said.

