Gurugram: 4 candidates in fray for bypolls to ward 34

The bypolls to elect the next councillor for ward 34 of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be held on Sunday, with results of the elections likely to be announced later in the day.

Areas in DLF Phases 1, 2, parts of DLF 5 and MG Road fall in the jurisdiction of ward 34 , which roughly has a population of around 1.25 lakh. The seat has been vacant since the death of R S Rathee, the incumbent councillor who died of Covid-19 on May 30.

Four candidates will be contesting for the seat — BJP candidate Rama Rathee, a former councillor of Ward 34 and the wife of the late R S Rathee; Jagmohan, an independent candidate and resident of Sikanderpur; Zile Singh, the president of Saraswati Vihar residents’ welfare association (RWA), and Mohit Yadav, an advocate from Sikanderpur.

On Friday, deputy commissioner Dr Yash Garg imposed Section 144 of The Code of Criminal Procedure in a radius of 200 metres around all the polling stations in view of the by-elections. The order will remain in effect till the election results are declared.

“The imposition of Section 144 at the polling stations has been done to maintain law and order and conduct the by-elections peacefully. There will be a complete ban on the gathering of four or more people within a radius of 200 metres around the polling stations,” said an official spokesperson for the district administration.

According to the order issued by the deputy commissioner, no person can carry weapons such as firearms, swords, sticks, spears, axes, knives near the premises of the polling stations.Action will be taken against anyone found violating the rules under Section 188 of the IPC for disobeying orders duly promulgated by a public servant.