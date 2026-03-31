A 58-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit head-on by a car allegedly speeding in the wrong lane in Farrukhnagar, police said on Monday, adding that the victim’s damaged motorcycle went missing from the accident site before it could be impounded. Gurugram: 58-year-old dies in crash; damaged bike goes missing

The deceased, Harikishan Yadav from Sadhrana village, was returning home from Dhani Musepur after attending a religious event when a speeding Maruti Suzuki Brezza hit his motorcycle around 4.30pm on Friday, police said.

Commuters rushed him to a hospital in Chandu Budhera, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Sector 90 due to critical injuries. He succumbed during treatment at 7.15pm on Sunday. Police said he sustained severe head injuries despite wearing a helmet.

A senior police officer said the Brezza driver fled, leaving behind the vehicle. Police found both the damaged car and motorcycle at the spot initially. “After some time, officers reached there after arranging cranes to tow the vehicles away when the motorcycle was found missing,” he said, adding the family denied removing it.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said efforts are underway to trace the accused. “Investigation was to ascertain what had happened with the deceased’s damaged motorcycle, which was also lying at the spot,” he said, adding CCTV footage is being scanned. Police said the identity of the driver has been established and efforts are underway to arrest him at the earliest.

On a complaint by the victim’s son, Rishi Yadav, an FIR was registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with section 106 (causing death by negligence) added after the death. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Monday.