Gurugram admin designates locations for public meetings in Pataudi

The Gurugram district administration on Monday said that public meetings in the Pataudi assembly constituency will only be held in locations approved by it, and campaign materials cannot be placed outside designated sites. HT Image

Dinesh Kumar, the election officer and sub-divisional magistrate of Pataudi, has submitted a comprehensive list of designated locations to the district election officer’s office.

Among the approved locations for public meetings are Helimandi Anaj Mandi, the old Anaj Mandi in front of the Helimandi municipal office, Ramlila Ground on Gurugram Road, and the municipal land opposite the tehsil on Bhodakalan Road.

Mirzapur Road near Helimandi, Mahchana Road, and several village community centres and bus stands have been designated for the placement of campaign materials.

These measures are part of the administration’s efforts to ensure that election activities are conducted in an orderly and regulated manner, said district election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

“Political parties and candidates need to obtain prior permission from the SDM’s office before organising any rallies or public gatherings. The allocation of venues for public meetings will be done on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Kumar.

The administration has also begun a crackdown on illegal placement of campaign materials and is enforcing strict adherence to the Property Defacement Act.