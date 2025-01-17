Gurugram, The district administration has paused its decision to vacate three towers of a Gurugram society that have been "deemed unsafe" and sought a reply from the builders on objections raised by the residents, officials said on Friday. Gurugram admin seeks builders' reply on Chintels Paradiso residents' objections on vacating flats

Residents and builders of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 are locked in a dispute regarding the specifics of the reconstruction of several towers of the housing society, after six floors of Tower D collapsed partially on February 10, 2022, killing two women residents.

A structural audit of the buildings by the IIT-Delhi declared almost all towers as "unsafe".

Residents of the society and Residents Welfare Association held a meeting with officials under the chairmanship of Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, an official said.

Hearing objections raised by the residents, authorities have halted the implementation of its order to vacate towers A, B and C of Chintels Paradiso, the official said.

After the developers respond to the objections, a final decision on vacating these towers will be taken by the Structural Audit Committee, the official said.

At the meeting, RWA representatives alleged that while the Supreme Court has ordered the reconstruction of the society, the builders are "pressurising flat owners" to enter into an agreement.

"Residents, who are not signing this agreement are not being paid rent despite vacating the flat. About 40 families are facing financial problems due to this," a representative of the RWA said in the meeting.

The Supreme Court had earlier said that residents are entitled to be paid an amount in lieu of alternate accommodation they will need after vacating the buildings.

At the meeting, the RWA also made three other demands: that towers A and B be declared premium towers; the builder's condition that flat owners should pay ₹1000 per square feet for the reconstruction of towers A, B be removed; A, B and C towers should be revalued at current market rates .

The RWA also shared copies of orders of courts in Delhi, Chennai and Gurugram on similar matters to make their case. They cited the case of NBCC Green View Society located in Sector 37D, Gurugram, saying the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority had ordered that owners who vacated their flats during its reconstruction be paid rent for alternate accommodation.

Officials have asked the RWA to submit their objections in writing, following which a reply will be sought from the developers. A committee will then be formed to take final call on vacating the three towers.

