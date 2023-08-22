Gurugram admin to conduct special arts workshop for schoolchildren

To promote Indian culture and heritage, the Gurugram district administration will conduct workshops for schoolchildren to teach them classical music and dance, officials said. Officials said that eight programs will be organised under a pilot project in August and September in the district. (Representational image)

Officials of the district administration said that these dance and theatre workshops will not only provide an opportunity for children to explore their artistic talents but also foster a sense of pride and understanding about their cultural roots.

Officials said that eight programs will be organised under a pilot project in August and September in the district.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that this initiative has been started with the aim of creating awareness among students about Indian classical music, classical dance, folk music and other artforms.

“Indian culture is one of the richest cultures in the world, and different genres cater to the diverse interests and preferences of people across all age groups. Whether it’s literature, music, movies, sports, hobbies, or any other form of entertainment, there’s something for everyone. This diversity ensures that people can always find something that resonates with their current stage of life, experiences, and personal inclinations. This richness in variety also contributes to the vibrant and dynamic cultural landscape that we experience in society,” he said.

For this, the administration has collaborated with a non-profit while several eminent artists from across the country are also being roped in.

Yadav added that such events can have a positive impact on the overall development of students, encouraging teamwork, creativity, and self-expression. “Such initiatives like these showcase the importance of preserving and promoting cultural heritage while also providing young individuals with valuable opportunities for growth and enrichment,” he said.

