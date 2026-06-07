Gurugram administration clears 250 structures from Tourism Department land

The Gurugram administration has cleared around 250 structures from 9.5 acres of land owned by the Tourism Department in Sohna, concluding a demolition drive that lasted nearly two-and-a-half days, officials said on Saturday. Authorities said occupants lacked ownership documents or registered sale deeds. The operation lasted nearly two-and-a-half days and concluded without major unrest. (HT )

The reclaimed land, located about a kilometre from the Gurugram-Alwar Road, was occupied by two settlements, Peer Colony and Pahad Colony. According to officials, the area contained around 250 structures, including nearly 100 double-storeyed or multi-storeyed buildings.

Officials said the land had been the subject of a prolonged legal dispute. An sub-divisional magistrate court ruled in favour of the Tourism Department in 2018, and subsequent court orders, including those passed in 2024, upheld the department’s claim. Following these orders, the administration initiated proceedings to take possession of the property.

Authorities said verification exercises found that occupants did not possess ownership documents, registered sale deeds or any other legally enforceable claims to the land.

The operation was supervised byRS Bhatt, district town planner (nodal officer), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. A large team comprising officials from GMDA, the Tourism Department, Municipal Corporation and Police Department was mobilised for the exercise. Nearly 200 police personnel were deployed under the supervision of the deputy commissioner of police (south) Hitesh Yadav to maintain law and order.

Officials said residents were informed about the proposed action through meetings and public announcements in the weeks leading up to the demolition. Many occupants removed their belongings before the drive began, helping avoid confrontation during the operation.

The administration deployed 10 earthmovers, two excavators, four water tankers, two fire tenders and around 80-100 labourers for demolition and debris clearance.

During the exercise, police identified around 15 properties allegedly linked to individuals with criminal backgrounds, officials said. No major law and order incidents were reported during the drive. The reclaimed land has been handed back to the Tourism Department, officials said.