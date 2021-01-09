Gurugram air quality deteriorates due to slow winds, poor ventilation
The city’s air quality entered the “poor” zone on Saturday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 230 — a significant rise from Friday’s AQI reading of 163 in the “moderate” category. Gurugram, however, was the least polluted city in the National Capital Region (NCR) with the AQI in Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad staying in the “very poor”category on Saturday.
Experts attributed the deterioration in air quality to poor ventilation conditions due to which pollutants couldn’t be dispersed. “Due to slow winds and moisture in the atmosphere, the ventilation conditions were not favourable for the dispersal of pollutants. Better ventilation conditions are likely to prevail on Sunday,” said Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality scientist. He said that an improvement in air quality could be expected on Monday and Tuesday since strong surface winds are expected.
According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality on Sunday is likely to improve but remain in the “poor” category. Strong winds and better ventilation conditions are likely on January 10 and 11. The air quality is likely to remain in the “poor” to “moderate” category on Monday, followed by similar conditions over the next five days.
While the IMD’s automatic weather station (AWS) for Gurugram did not record either minimum or maximum temperature on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department’s AWS, in Palam in Delhi, recorded the day’s minimum temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 19.2 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the Palam AWS had recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees and a maximum of 15.4 degrees Celsius.
As per IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 10 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday. IMD officials said that the temperature would dip gradually in the coming days. “Shallow fog will prevail in the morning hours on Sunday and temperature will fall by a few degrees in the coming week. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 9 degrees on Monday,” said an official.
As per the IMD’s bulletin for the day, due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds over most parts of northwest India, the minimum temperature very likely to fall gradually by 3-5°Celsius during next 3-4 days causing cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan between January 11 and 13. The IMD has also predicted strong surface winds for January 11 and 12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI contractor booked for death of a two-wheeler rider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSVP revises fees for transfer of property after a decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avian influenza test results of wild bird carcasses to be out in two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five members of gang involved in multiple criminal cases arrested from KMP Expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 36,000 health care workers to be covered within three days of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI to remove three toll gates at Sirhaul, expedite underpass work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two booked for assaulting driver in Sector 38
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No signs of avian influenza outbreak in Gurugram yet, say officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold, foggy mornings here to stay, but afternoons may be warmer: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Electricity department will hold public meeting every two months: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP to probe complaints of discrimination against EWS residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health department starts forming groups of health workers for Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmhouse owner arrested for conspiring with cops to extort money from businessman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops stop Nuh farmers from reaching Palwal for tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP to initiate action against illegal constructions identified last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox