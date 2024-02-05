Gurugram ASI injured after drunk biker hits him while fleeing 

A 32-year-old man was booked for allegedly hitting and injuring a traffic police official while trying to escape at a checkpoint near 32nd Milestone in Sector-15, police official aware of the matter said on Sunday. Kumar was allegedly in an inebriated condition and was signalled to stop for checking and undergo breathalyser test. (Representational image)

Investigators said that the incident took place early on Saturday morning and the suspect was identified as Gaurav Kumar, a resident of New Palam Vihar. The suspect was immediately overpowered on the spot, they added.

Kumar was allegedly in an inebriated condition and was signalled to stop for checking and undergo breathalyser test. He initially slowed down, but suddenly accelerated his motorcycle in an attempt to flee from the spot. However, in the process, he hit assistant sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar, who was the zonal traffic officer of the area manning the checkpoint, investigators said.

Police said that both of them were injured in the incident and Kumar fell on the road along with his motorcycle.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that Kumar was immediately overpowered by the other policemen on the spot. “He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector-14 along with the ASI as both sustained severe injuries in the incident,” he said.

On the ASI’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under section 279 (rash driving riding on public way), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to any public servant in the discharge of his duty) and 337 (hurting any person by acting so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station on Saturday.