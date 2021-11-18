Gurugram authority to repair 264 patches on IMT Manesar-Pataudi Road

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will be repairing 264 patches on the road between IMT Manesar and Pataudi Road to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, said officials on Wednesday. The chief executive officer of GMDA has also instructed officials to upload before and after pictures of these patches on the myGurugram mobile app for transparency on the repair work.

The decision was taken during the core planning committee meeting of the authority on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the executive engineer of infrastructure-I division informed that the master road from IMT Manesar to Pataudi Road is damaged and needs to be repaired. A 3.5km stretch of the road will be repaired at a cost of ₹1.43 crore.

Shaveta Sharma, executive engineer of infrastructure 1 division of the authority, said, “The present condition of the road does not allow movement of heavy traffic, and, to make it motorable, we will be conducting patch work on this road. It can include laying layers of bitumen or gravel or any other repair work. The road in this region needs to be of 50 MSA (million standard axle), whereas currently it is of 10MSA. The whole design of the road is not in sync with today’s traffic, and, after doing a thorough study of the road, we are finalising a detailed project report for further improvement, but, meanwhile, this patch work will be done to make the road motorable.”

During the core planning committee meeting, the chief executive officer directed that “the status of the roads and patches for the point of time just before the work is undertaken and after the completion of the work should be uploaded on the app.”

Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer of GMDA, could not be reached for a comment despite several attempts.

Industrial associations from Manesar have been requesting GMDA to repair this road since February as this road connects to the KMP Expressway and also diverts traffic towards National Highway 48.

Manoj Tyagi, general secretary of IMT Industrial Association, said, “Repairing this road will help reduce congestion as traffic for Manesar and Pataudi both pass through this area. This road is also the key connecting path for KMP Expressway and due to potholes and damages, travel becomes difficult.”