Gurugram: Bike with ₹2.2L fines, nearly twice its value, impounded

A motorcycle with 111 pending traffic fines amounting to ₹2.2 lakh was impounded at Agrasen Chowk near the city bus stand in Gurugram on Tuesday, police said, marking the third such seizure since February 5 amid a crackdown on repeat offenders. The bike was intercepted at a checkpoint and shifted to a designated yard after failing to pay fines within 90 days. (HT)

The accused had allegedly violated multiple provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, with offences recorded both manually and through CCTV surveillance cameras, traffic officials said. The bike, a Hero Glamour, registered in 2022, accumulated the violations over 5 years, they added. The violations include driving without a registration/number plate, riding without a helmet, wrong-side driving and carrying a pillion rider without a helmet, among others.

The vehicle was intercepted during a vigilance drive at a checkpost near Agrasen Chowk by a traffic zonal officer Sudesh Bhatotia along with other traffic personnel. It was later transported to a designated parking lot at the Rajiv Chowk ground in Sector 33. “During checking, a significant number of challans were found pending on this motorcycle under various sections of the MV Act. The vehicle was impounded under section 167(8) of the MV Act, upon failing to fulfil challans within 90 days from its issuance. The driver was detained briefly,” Bhatotia said.

Police said the vehicle will be released only after all pending challans are cleared. A traffic police spokesperson said authorities have intensified enforcement against habitual violators. “Notices have already been issued to 106 violators, with over 50 pending challans and awareness drives are frequently conducted to sensitise commuters about paying their challans within 90 days. Strict action, including seizures, will be taken in cases where violators fail to pay challans in the stipulated time period under the MV Act,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, two Hero Splendors with 41 and 112 unpaid challans, amounting to ₹5 lakh and ₹72,500 respectively, were impounded in separate incidents at a checkpoint along the Dhundahera border last month.