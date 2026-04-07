Gurugram bodies ordered to clear PNG pipelines within 24hrs

Municipal bodies in Gurugram have been directed to grant approvals for laying piped natural gas (PNG) pipelines within 24 hours, in a bid to accelerate infrastructure rollout and address gaps in connectivity, officials said. Move targets faster rollout; agencies must restore roads after pipeline work. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The directive, issued by the Department of Urban Local Bodies and applicable till June 30, mandates priority processing of applications, subject to fulfilment of required conditions. Officials said the move is aimed at reducing procedural delays amid rising demand across residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

“The objective is to ensure faster approvals and promote the use of cleaner energy sources in urban areas,” an official said.

Data shared by authorities shows 21,692 connections by Indraprastha Gas Limited and 61,911 by Haryana City Gas in the city so far. Industry estimates and city gas officials indicate that only 35–40% of households in Gurugram currently use PNG, with the majority still dependent on LPG cylinders, induction or other alternatives. Data from Haryana City Gas shows around 60,000 active PNG connections, even as demand continues to rise.

In New Gurugram, nearly 11,000 residents have registered for PNG in the past two years, but only about 5,000 connections had been activated as of March 2026, officials said.

The directive also fixes responsibility for road restoration, making executing agencies accountable for repairing road cuts. Sandeep Sihag, executive engineer, Municipal Corporation Gurugram, said, “As per the instructions received from headquarters, companies are being given permission to lay gas pipelines within 24 hours. At the same time, strict directions have been issued that the same agencies must restore the roads after completing the work.”

“If bottlenecks are resolved, around 25,000 new PNG connections could be added this year,” a senior official from gas distribution companies said, asking not to be named, adding that delays are largely linked to approval timelines and on-ground execution constraints.

Despite the push, a recent 10-day sample survey by the Dwarka Expressway Progressive Group of Dwelling Associations (DXPGDA) flagged a significant connectivity gap, estimating over 135,000 households without PNG access. The survey, covering more than 100 residential societies, found large housing clusters with 4,000 to 13,000 units still unconnected in areas such as Sector 57, DLF Phase 2, South City 1, Vatika India Next, Dwarka Expressway sectors and Sohna Road.

Residents cited continued dependence on LPG cylinders and delays even where infrastructure has been laid. “Incomplete pipeline infrastructure, and delays even in societies where groundwork has been completed, with no clear timelines provided by gas distribution agencies. The lack of PNG connectivity is leading to increased household expenses, raising safety concerns in densely populated complexes, and causing daily inconvenience for residents reliant on cylinder-based fuel systems,” said Sunil Sareen, co-convenor of the citizen-led group Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Authority (DXP-GDA).