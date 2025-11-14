Gurugram buses to undergo maintenance drive to be winter-ready

Haryana Roadways’ Gurugram bus depot has ordered the installation of reflectors and fog lights on all its buses and made the pollution under control certificate mandatory, state transport officials said on Thursday. Officers had been directed to come up with a report by next week on maintenance activities conducted on around 170 buses. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The decision comes in view of the dipping visibility in Gurugram and nearby districts as winter smog starts engulfing the streets, according to officials.

Bharat Bhushan Gogia, depot’s general manager, said the fleet is going through a maintenance drive at the workshop to ensure that brakes, headlights and fog lamps of all its buses are functioning properly.

“Foggy conditions make navigation at night a big challenge, especially on slippery roads. Therefore, buses must remain orderly to prevent any untoward incidents,” he said.

According to Gogia, officers had been directed to come up with a report by next week on maintenance activities conducted on around 170 buses.

“Reflectors have been made mandatory on all buses. It may take 5-7 days to comply with all safety regulations. The buses will undergo checks at the depot’s workshop,” a transport official said, adding that drivers have been advised to keep within the prescribed speed limits on both the expressways and internal roads.

Gogia added, “The buses must maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on roads. Drivers and conductors have been sensitised to use hazard lights in low visibility and avoid speeding.”

Additionally, action will be taken against drivers and conductors found encouraging overcrowding at bus terminals. Officials said that during regular maintenance checks, safety equipment, such as first aid kits or fire extinguishers, will be examined for their feasibility during emergency response.