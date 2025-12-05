Gurugram businessman mowed down by speeding car while cycling in DLF Phase-II

A 58-year-old man cycling through a residential bylane in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-II was killed after being run over by a speeding car that fled the scene on Wednesday morning, police said on Thursday. The hit-and-run was captured on multiple CCTV cameras installed in the upscale neighbourhood.

The victim, Amitabh Jain, lived with his wife, barely 600 to 700 metres from the accident site. The hit-and-run was captured on multiple CCTV cameras installed in the upscale neighbourhood.

According to police, Jain was known to take morning walks or cycle around the quiet lanes of his colony, a routine he followed for years. On Wednesday, he stepped out for a short ride and had barely moved a few hundred metres from his house when a white Santro, bearing a Delhi registration number, rammed into him from behind around 7.14am.

A senior police officer said the driver did not slow down or stop to check on the injured man. “The car accelerated and sped away. Locals immediately alerted his wife, Ritu. He was taken in an ambulance to a private hospital in Sector 56, where doctors declared him dead,” the officer said.

Neighbours said Jain had run a pharmacy and security firm business in Delhi and Gurugram till recently before retiring. His son lives in London and his daughter in Bengaluru; both flew back on Wednesday night.

Sandeep Turan, PRO of the Gurugram police, said the owner of the vehicle involved in the crash has been identified. “A police team raided his residence in Fatehpur Beri, Delhi, but he was not found. We will apprehend him soon,” Turan said.

He added that CCTV footage clearly shows the sequence of events. “Jain was cycling along the side of the bylane when the car approached from behind. It veered off course, hit him, and sped away. He suffered severe head injuries that proved fatal,” Turan said.

“There is a possibility the driver was returning drunk from a party or pub,” Turan added. “The exact circumstances will become clear only after his arrest.”

On the basis of a complaint filed by Jain’s cousin, Kanti Jain, an FIR was registered against the car’s driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 324(2) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the DLF Phase-II police station on Wednesday night.

Traffic police officials said 428 people have died in 417 fatal road accidents in Gurugram till November 30 this year, compared to 442 fatalities in 420 crashes recorded last year. Of these, 14 victims were cyclists, down from 23 cyclist deaths in 2024.