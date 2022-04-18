Gurugram civic body to start recarpeting Sector 28 roads next month
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to recarpet roads in Sector 28 from next month, officials said on Sunday. Several upscale condominiums, gated societies, and residential areas of the city located in DLF Phase 4, Sushant Lok 1, Mall Mile, and Golf Course Road (GCR) are situated in Sector 28.
The sector is sandwiched between Hamilton Court Road, GCR, Mall Mile, and August Kranti Marg. Landmarks in the sector include the Museo Camera, Centre for Photographic Arts and the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (east). Despite its geographical importance and high real estate value, roads in the sector are riddled with potholes, some of which have not been repaired or recarpeted since the early 2000s.
To address this, the MCG has floated a tender worth ₹90 lakh.
“The tender process for the Sector 28 road recarpeting project has commenced. By next week, the tender will be allocated to a contractor. Following that, work will commence right away,” said Gopal Kalwat, executive engineer, MCG.
Rama Rathee, the local MCG ward councillor of the area, who took up the issue of recarpeting Sector 28’s roads during an MCG House meeting in December last year.
“Residents of the sector approached me last year saying that their roads had not been fixed or recarpeted since the early 2000s. Following this, I pursued the matter with the MCG’s engineering wing. The sector comprises important road networks connecting GCR, Mall Mile, the Iffco Chowk-Golf Course Extension Road stretch among others,” said Rathee, adding that fixing roads in the sector will not only benefit residents of the area but also other commuters, as the arterial roads can be used to divert traffic when there is heavy congestion on one of the major roads.
MCG officials said they had taken stock of the drainage system and poor condition of roads in sectors 27 and 28, during a House meeting in August 2020. Prior to the meeting, officials had surveyed the civic deficiencies in sectors 27 and 28.
“Residents of the area have been vocal about the issue of the poor condition of roads since 2013. In some parts of the sector, we residents pooled in money and got a few stretches repaired after authorities did not take any action,” said Ankit Mehta, a resident of Sector 28.
-
Zirakpur furniture factory gutted in fire, no casualty reported
A furniture factory was gutted in a major fire at Singhpura village, Zirakpur, on Sunday morning. Owner of VS Taj Furniture and Interior in Singhpura village, Rajvind Sharma, left after closing his factory around 10 pm on Saturday. The factory owners rushed to the spot and informed local administration and firefighters. Four fire brigades, two each from Zirakpur and Derabassi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
-
Two held with country-made pistol in Mohali Phase 6
A Crime Investigating Agency team arrested two persons with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges near Dara studio in Phase-6. The accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh and Chetan Kumar, are both residents of Hoshiarpur. On receiving the information, police raided the said neighbourhood and arrested two youths. A case has been registered under the Arms Act. The accused are being questioned by police. Authorities are also investigating their criminal background.
-
Chandigarh | Administration revives plan to privatise CITCO hotels
The UT administration has made a fresh move to initiate privatisation of hotels run by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation. The move to revive privatisation of CITCO hotels comes nearly two years after it was first proposed. In June 2019, the administration had mooted the idea to privatise three major public-sector hotels — Mountview (Sector 10), Shivalikview (Sector 17) and Parkview (Sector 24) — being run by CITCO.
-
Suspect urged associate to shoot cop in the head, say Gurugram police
A suspected snatcher who allegedly shot a constable near Galleria Market in Sector 28, Gurugram, on Saturday night, nearly shot the policeman in the head after shooting him in the leg, after Gauri Shankar's associate, who had been overpowered, egged him on, said police on Sunday. Police said Gauri Shankar and assistant sub-inspector Krishna Kumar, were patrolling the area in a police vehicle around 9.30pm when Shankar spotted the two suspects on a motorcycle.
-
Mohali MC to take over 14 roads across four sectors from GMADA
After taking over maintenance of parks, water supply, and sanitation of new sectors, the municipal corporation is all set to take over 14 roads situated in four sectors, 48-C, 66, 68, and 70 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said as GMADA has got these roads repaired and recarpeted, MC is all set to take possession.
