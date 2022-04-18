Gurugram civic body to start recarpeting Sector 28 roads next month

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to recarpet roads in Sector 28 from next month, officials said on Sunday. Several upscale condominiums, gated societies, and residential areas of the city located in DLF Phase 4, Sushant Lok 1, Mall Mile, and Golf Course Road (GCR) are situated in Sector 28.

The sector is sandwiched between Hamilton Court Road, GCR, Mall Mile, and August Kranti Marg. Landmarks in the sector include the Museo Camera, Centre for Photographic Arts and the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (east). Despite its geographical importance and high real estate value, roads in the sector are riddled with potholes, some of which have not been repaired or recarpeted since the early 2000s.

To address this, the MCG has floated a tender worth ₹90 lakh.

“The tender process for the Sector 28 road recarpeting project has commenced. By next week, the tender will be allocated to a contractor. Following that, work will commence right away,” said Gopal Kalwat, executive engineer, MCG.

Rama Rathee, the local MCG ward councillor of the area, who took up the issue of recarpeting Sector 28’s roads during an MCG House meeting in December last year.

“Residents of the sector approached me last year saying that their roads had not been fixed or recarpeted since the early 2000s. Following this, I pursued the matter with the MCG’s engineering wing. The sector comprises important road networks connecting GCR, Mall Mile, the Iffco Chowk-Golf Course Extension Road stretch among others,” said Rathee, adding that fixing roads in the sector will not only benefit residents of the area but also other commuters, as the arterial roads can be used to divert traffic when there is heavy congestion on one of the major roads.

MCG officials said they had taken stock of the drainage system and poor condition of roads in sectors 27 and 28, during a House meeting in August 2020. Prior to the meeting, officials had surveyed the civic deficiencies in sectors 27 and 28.

“Residents of the area have been vocal about the issue of the poor condition of roads since 2013. In some parts of the sector, we residents pooled in money and got a few stretches repaired after authorities did not take any action,” said Ankit Mehta, a resident of Sector 28.

