Gurugram clears 165 crore for 26 infra projects

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) finance and contracts committee (F&CC) has approved 26 major development projects worth nearly ₹165 crore. The proposals will pave the way for significant upgrades to city’s civic infrastructure, including roads, sewer lines, stormwater drainage, green belts and model road corridors, said officials. Officials said the projects will significantly ease mobility, improve stormwater management and enhance civic amenities across key residential sectors. (HT archive)

The approvals were granted at the committee’s meeting held on Thursday, chaired by mayor Raj Rani Malhotra, according to official proceedings reviewed by Hindustan Times.

Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, committee members Anup Singh and Sunder Singh, chief engineer Vijay Dhaka, DTP Siddharth Khandelwal, and engineering officers from multiple divisions attended the meeting. Officials discussed 28 proposals in detail, of which 26 got administrative sanction.

Two proposals—construction of a gaushala in Baliyawas and internal roadworks in sector 47—were forwarded to the corporation house for further deliberation.

Among the key approvals were the construction of a 2 million liters per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant in Ward 17 ( ₹8.04 crore), strengthening of the 600 mm sewer line on Old Delhi Road ( ₹9.78 crore), and several model road projects across sectors 14, 47, 15, and 17.

Major roadworks were also cleared, including recarpeting in Sushant Lok 1, 2 and 3, road reconstruction in sector 14, and new road stretches from Kherki Daula to Sihi village ( ₹4.63 crore). Other major works include constructing stormwater drains at Begumpur–Behrampur Road ( ₹6.58 crore), water supply networks in Darbaripur ( ₹2.97 crore), and sewer and water pipelines in New Palam Vihar ( ₹9.42 crore and ₹6.13 crore), added officials.

Green belt work near Madhav Bhawan in sector 12 ( ₹3.65 crore) was approved with a direction to include rainwater harvesting infrastructure. Citing land ownership constraints, the committee said that work at Khandsa will proceed after getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC).

Malhotra said the projects will accelerate Gurugram’s growth and address long-standing civic gaps. “The projects will strengthen the city’s core infrastructure and provide lasting solutions to issues related to sewerage, drainage, roads and sanitation. All works will be completed within stipulated timelines,” she said.

Dahiya said that the MCG is prioritising essential public utilities to ensure a better quality of life for residents. “The projects will give a new direction to Gurugram’s infrastructure. We are working with urgency on cleanliness, sewerage, road construction and water supply. Each project will be closely monitored by engineering divisions to avoid delays,” he said.

