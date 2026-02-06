Gurugram condo horror: 3-year-old ‘raped’ by 2 maids, male aide; FIR filed

Two women employed as house helpers, and their male associate, have been booked for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl at a condominium in Gurugram’s Sector 54, the police said on Friday. Representational image.

Police said the child’s father filed a complaint on Wednesday, following which an FIR was registered at the Sector 53 police station under sections 17 (abetment of an offence) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and section 65(2) (rape of a girl below 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR, a copy of which HT has seen, the complainant alleged that the sexual assault took place between December last year and January this year, during which the two women house helpers and their male associate allegedly assaulted his minor daughter within the society premises.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said the two women house helpers have been detained for questioning.

“However, they have not been formally arrested yet as no concrete evidence has surfaced against them so far. The two women are employed in the same society,” he said.

Turan said the police are scanning CCTV footage from the society to determine whether the minor girl was seen with the two women at any location within the premises under suspicious circumstances.

“The investigation is ongoing. The district child welfare committee has also been roped in as the case involves a minor girl,” he added.