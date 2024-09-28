Gurugram: Congress, BJP nominees woo traders, professionals ahead of elections

Gurugram’s markets have become key battlegrounds for political pitches as election fever grips the city with barely days left for the polling day. Congress candidate from the Gurgaon constituency Mohit Grover received overwhelming support from local shopkeepers and traders during his visit to Sadar Bazar on Friday. In another part of the city, another Congress nominee, Vardhan Yadav, garnered similar support from local traders when he visited the Badshahpur market as part of his election outreach. Congress candidate from the Badshahpur seat Vardhan Yadav surrounded by his supporters during a roadshow. (Parveen kumar / HT Photo)

Grover’s padayatra (foot march) began from his office on Railway Road and as his supporters reached Sadar Bazar, a massive crowd gathered in support. Chants of “Congress Zindabad” echoed through the market as Grover visited each shop, greeting traders and seeking votes.

Mukul Sharma, a garment shop owner in Sadar Bazar said, “We have been facing issues with poor infrastructure and inadequate security for a long time. We believe that Grover, with the backing of the Congress party, can bring in changes needed to boost our businesses.”

Grover assured the traders that under a Congress government, every concern of the business community would be addressed.

“Sadar Bazar is one of Gurugram’s most iconic trading hubs, but it is marred by unresolved issues. When Congress forms the government, we will ensure that every problem faced by traders here is resolved,” he said during his visit.

He also urged the traders to vote for the Congress in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, in Badshahpur Market, Congress candidate for the constituency, Vardhan Yadav promised to address local civic issues, such as poor roads, bad sanitation and power outages.

Arun Yadav, an electronics distributor in Badshahpur, said, “Vardhan Yadav has shown commitment to solving the problems we face. Unlike other candidates, he has visited us multiple times, listened to our grievances and promised swift action if elected.”

Yadav’s supporters have been rallying behind him and highlighting his proactive approach to problem-solving.

“He is not just making promises, he is out there engaging with people, understanding core issues and giving us confidence that he can deliver on poll promises,” the Badshahpur-based distributor said.

In recent weeks, Yadav has been visiting various local forums, from residential societies to market associations, outlining his plans for a better Badshahpur. He has emphasised that, if elected, his primary focus will be on eradicating corruption and ensuring that the city’s long-standing issues, such as waterlogging, blocked sewers, and poor infrastructure, are no longer neglected.

Yadav’s campaign has also extended to door-to-door visits, where he interacts with families and listens to their grievances. This grassroot-level engagement has fostered a sense of trust and confidence among voters, who believe Yadav is genuinely invested in making a difference. Sangeeta Gupta, a homemaker in Sector 66, said, “He is not just making lofty promises. He’s taking the time to listen to us and provide realistic solutions.”