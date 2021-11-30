Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram cop assaulted for objecting to drinking in the open
gurugram news

Gurugram cop assaulted for objecting to drinking in the open

The incident took place when ASI Shashtra Kumar, along with his team, was patrolling in the area, police said, adding that the suspects had parked their car and a motorbike on the road
(Representational image)
(Representational image)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Gurugram police was allegedly assaulted after he objected to four men drinking in the open at Nihal Colony in Sector 110 on Sunday night. Police said three people were arrested in connection with the assault.

The incident took place when ASI Shashtra Kumar, along with his team, was patrolling in the area, police said, adding that the suspects had parked their car and a motorbike on the road.

According to police, when Kumar asked them to remove the vehicles, they assaulted him and one of them attacked him with a brick and pushed him into an open drain.

Yashbir Singh, station house officer of Bajghera police station, said that the ASI asked the suspects not to drink there, but they began fighting with him. “Suddenly, one of them picked up a brick lying on the road and attacked him. Soon, other police personnel deployed there reached the spot and rescued the ASI. They arrested three people from the spot while one fled taking the advantage of the dark,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Deepak Kumar, Anil Kumar, and Rahul Singh of Sector 110. Another suspect, identified as Anil Kumar, is on the run, said police.

Police said the suspects were produced before the court on Monday that sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out