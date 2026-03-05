Gurugram: ‘Drunk’ man drives car into crowd, six injured

At least six individuals were injured after an intoxicated man ploughed his car into a crowd at a market in Jyoti Park in Sector 7 between 8.45 pm and 9 pm on Monday, police said on Tuesday. The area was crowded with shoppers ahead of Holi when the incident occurred. Turan said Ritesh was returning to his home in Jhajjar after partying with friends in Gurugram.

According to investigators, a Maruti Brezza bearing the registration number of the Jhajjar regional transport office rammed into pedestrians and ran over several people engaged in shopping. Police said panic broke out as pedestrians fled the spot.

Officials said the suspected driver attempted to reverse the vehicle to escape. However, locals attacked the car and forcibly pulled him out, finding him drunk. A senior police officer said irate residents assaulted the driver after alerting the control room. “Police reached the spot and took the suspect into their custody. They also made arrangements to rush at least two of the injured individuals to the civil hospital in Sector 10A,” he said, adding that other injured persons were taken to hospitals by locals in private vehicles.

Suli, 55, one of the injured, said he was leaving the shop where he worked when the car hit him from behind. “My nephew Vikas got to know about the incident and rushed me to the civil hospital after reaching the spot. At least five other persons were also injured along with me whom locals had extended help to immediately,” he said.

On Suli’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the Brezza driver under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving on public road) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Colony police station on Monday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the driver was identified as Ritesh, 23, from Ladpur village in Badli, Jhajjar. “He was formally arrested on Tuesday. Doctors confirmed during the medical examination that he was drunk,” he said, adding that the accused had a driving licence and the car was registered in his name.

Turan said Ritesh was returning to his home in Jhajjar after partying with friends in Gurugram. “However, the suspect was in such an inebriated state that he forgot the route and ended up driving towards the crowded market of Jyoti Park and hit the pedestrians,” he added.