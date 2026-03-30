Gurugram extends bus service from Hero Honda Chowk to Sector 55/56 Metro

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) on Saturday extended its city bus service between Hero Honda Chowk and Sector 55/56 Metro Station, officials said, aiming to improve connectivity and ease congestion along a key 11km stretch. Bus services on this route have been operational since Saturday. Two buses to operate daily across 22 stops, easing congestion; route connects sectors 34–38 and 52–57, officials say. (HT)

Officials said the new Route 111 has been introduced in response to rising commuter demand and will cover major junctions, including Jalvayu Vihar, Artemis Hospital, Bhaktawar Chowk, Subash Chowk and Central Park, among others.Under the fare structure for the new route, commuters travelling more than 6.1km and up to 13km will pay ₹20, while those travelling beyond 13km will be charged a flat ₹30.

A senior GMCBL official, requesting anonymity, said two buses will operate daily on the route, covering 22 stops in a travel time of around 42 minutes, with services available at a frequency of every 20 minutes. “Based on the increased ridership demands and to reduce congestion on the identified route, the city bus operations will begin at 7.05am every day and end at 9.10pm from Hero Honda Chowk to the Sector 55/56 metro station in a down route,” the official said.

According to officials, the route is expected to strengthen public transport connectivity between sectors 34–38 and 52–57. At present, around 150 buses operate across 25 routes in Gurugram, catering to an estimated 60,000 daily commuters.

Officials said the service may be scaled up depending on ridership. “With 100 new electric buses expected to arrive over the next three months, the route between Hero Honda Chowk and Sector 55/56 Metro Station may see more buses ply depending on the ridership outcomes,” the senior official said, adding that similar routes connecting different parts of the city are also in the pipeline.

The bus service has also prepared a route expansion plan for the upcoming fleet of electric buses to improve connectivity across newer sectors, the Dwarka Expressway corridor, Manesar, and the airport metro interchange at Sector 21 in Delhi. Around 54 buses are proposed to operate on new routes along the expressway, covering an estimated 96km.