Gurugram, The districts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Rewari, along with the surrounding areas, witnessed ground frost, contributing to the harsh, dry cold, while night temperatures dropped significantly, officials said on Monday. Gurugram, Faridabad see ground frost as night temperatures plunge

The India Meteorological Department has warned that severe cold and dense fog conditions are likely to persist across North India in the coming days.

The chill was particularly intense on the outskirts of the National Capital Region.

Gurugram recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 0.6 degrees Celsius, with near sub-zero conditions observed in nearby areas.

Frost was particularly visible in rural areas on farm boundaries, vehicle windows, and dry grass. Even in the city, a layer of ice covered the windshields of some vehicles parked outside homes.

Although Gurugram is largely urban, significant ground frost was noted in the fields around Manesar on Monday morning.

While the frost benefits the wheat crop, it negatively impacts vegetable crops such as potatoes, peas, radishes, and mustard. Agricultural scientist Dr Anand Kumar advised farmers to perform light irrigation to protect mustard and other crops from frost damage.

Devi Ram, a farmer from the village of Binola, described the biting cold on Monday morning, noting, "When I went to the fields early this morning, it felt like a white sheet had been spread over the crops. Dew was falling, making my clothes wet within minutes. The cold was so severe that I had to start a bonfire. This frost is beneficial for the wheat crop, but the vegetable crops will suffer losses."

The IMD predicts that severe cold may persist on Tuesday, with light to moderate fog possible in some areas during the morning. The department has issued an orange alert for Tuesday and a yellow alert for Wednesday regarding the cold wave.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.